Market Street Grill van full of fresh seafood stolen in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Police are looking for a delivery van full of fresh seafood that was stolen Tuesday morning in Cottonwood Heights.

The Market Street Grill van pulled up to a dock at the company’s restaurant on Cottonwood Parkway about 10:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Ryan Shosted with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department.

The truck was left running, and employees opened the back door of the truck and took some supplies into the restaurant. When they returned, the van was gone, Shosted said.

The vehicle is a 2016 White Nissan NV200 transport van with Utah license plate E446YZ. It has Market Street Grill logos all over it.

Dinner for two will be given for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects. If you have any information, call Cottonwood Heights Police at 801 840-4000.