Tips for organizing your holiday decoration storage

Michell Powell with Spruce Organizing shared her 5 steps to making your holiday decor storage easy. First, she says to evaluate your unused decorations, think Quality vs. Quantity. Second, she to dismantle your holiday decorations and sort it into categories. Third, create limitations and select the best storage space in your home. Fourth, choose your storage containers, you can get free or store bought. Just make sure they fit the space and the decorations you are storing. Finally, pack it up, make sure you store it in order of what you need first and larger and heavier items on the bottom.

If you would like Michell to help you organize your home, contact her at spruceorganizing.com.