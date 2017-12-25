Recipe: Christmas Pavlova

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two students with Ogden-Weber Applied Technical College shared their recipe for traditional Pavlova. Hailey and Ronnie demonstrate the proper technique for creating this meringue-based dessert. Pavlova is a traditional Christmas dish served in Australia and New Zealand.

Eggs whites 4 large

Salt ½ Tsp

Granulated sugar 1 cup

Cornstarch 2 Tsp

Vanilla 1 Tsp

Vinegar 1 Tsp

Preheat oven to 200 degrees F.

Whip egg whites and salt until frothy, slowly add sugar and whip until stiff peaks. Gently fold in cornstarch, vanilla, and vinegar.

Pipe or spoon into small discs, leaving a hollow "crater".

Bake for 1 ½ hours, after the time, turn off oven and allow the meringues to cool in the oven overnight.

Fill with whipped cream, fresh fruit, or whatever your heart desires.

