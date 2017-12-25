× Power outage ‘throughout Washington County’ due to blown transformer

SOUTHERN UTAH — Power is out throughout Washington County due to a blown transformer Monday night.

St. George Police say a transformer blew, causing the outage. At this time there is no estimated time for a restoration of service.

St. George Police say anyone who needs dialysis or who has other medical conditions that require power should go to their local fire station for assistance. They ask residents not to call 911 if possible because too many calls about the outage tie up emergency lines.

St. George City Power stated the outage is affecting most of the city, and Rocky Mountain Power’s website indicated about 1,000 customers in other parts of Washington County are without power Monday night.

Washington City, near St. George, also reports an outage and states that a “fault on a transmission line from pacificorp that feeds us.” Washington City Power states they have not received any estimate on when service might be restored.