Jazz unveil ‘City Edition’ uniforms inspired by southern Utah landscapes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz unveiled their final uniform design for the 2017-2018 season on Christmas day, and the red and gold City Edition uniforms wil be worn for six home games and three away games.

According to a press release, the design aims to “express the natural beauty and wonder” of the state of Utah, and there is also an alternate court design that will accompany the uniforms.

“Our family is proud to have the Jazz jersey represent various parts of the state we all love,” stated Greg Miller, NBA Board of Governors member for the Utah Jazz. “This year we feature the red rocks and canyon lands of Utah where we have spent so much time as a family.”

The jersey features color bands from bright gold to burgundy, representing the red rock formations found in southern Utah. The press release states the color scheme also reflects the fire, passion and intensity of the Jazz.

The twisting lines that go down either side of the uniforms represent the roadways that lead from Salt Lake City to Moab (on the right of the uniform) and the route from SLC to St. George (on the left side of the uniform.)

“The Utah Jazz represent an entire state and its tremendous diversity in landscape and terrain,” stated Bart Sharp, senior vice president of marketing for the Utah Jazz. “Snow-capped mountains have been part of our identity in the past, but this year’s uniform design gives us the opportunity to showcase the signature red rocks and canyon lands of southern Utah as well as the breathtaking sunrises and sunsets that exemplify our state.”

A matching alternate court design features similar colors and the Delicate Arch.

The red rock uniforms and court will be on display at six home games, according to the Jazz, and the team will also wear the uniforms for three away games.

The “City Edition” uniform is the fourth and final design for the Jazz’s upcoming season, joining the white (Association) and navy (Icon) uniforms unveiled in August as well as the gold (Statement) edition that was unveiled in September.

You can view all of the uniforms by clicking here.