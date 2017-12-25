× Emergency departments may see increase in patients on Christmas Day

SALT LAKE CITY — Trips to the emergency department tend to spike on Christmas Day for hospitals in Utah. Doctors say they keep busy seeing patients with injuries directly related to holiday festivities.

Physicians say every year they see people with serious cuts from trying to open Christmas toys. Some injuries occur while people are trying to break through plastic with a knife and accidentally cut themselves, and struggling with clam-shell plastic cases can lead to deep lacerations.

Christmas ornaments can also be a culprit when it comes to holiday injuries. A broken bulb can slice fingers or be stepped on, or small children can also get their hands on decorations and swallow them.

And if it’s a white Christmas, doctors say they see more snow removal injuries. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, on average, 5,700 people hurt themselves using a snow blower. Most cases are burns and deep cuts, but 15% of those people have their fingers amputated when a snow blower is jammed.

With the snow and all the traveling to and from grandma’s house comes serious car crashes, and those are often the most serious injuries those in the ER see on Christmas Day.