Utah trooper surprises Tooele teen as part of community ‘Giving Train’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah -- A Utah Highway Patrol trooper is among the latest to hop on the “Giving Train” in Tooele County. The thread on the Tooele 411 Facebook group has inspired hundreds to post items of value they are willing to give to someone in need.

For Trooper Cam Fawson, it was an electric guitar with an amp. His post states he was looking for an aspiring musician.

Kat Wilson, a 17-year-old junior at Tooele High School, answered Fawson’s post. When she saw Trooper Fawson post and update that he would private message the person he chose, she lost hope.

Little did she know, her mother Kristin was working with Trooper Fawson on an elaborate prank.

“He suggested we go with this hit-and-run idea that she would’ve been in a supposed accident at the high school but left and her license plate had been spotted,” said Kristin Wilson.

Fawson showed up at the family home last Thursday asking for Kat. He explained someone had reported her car as being involved in a hit-and-run at the high school. After inspecting the car and seeing no damage, he told her he still needed to have some question answered and asked her to get in the back of his patrol car.

With her parents filming, he opened the door and handed her the guitar. Her nervous sobs turned to tears of joy.

“I try and make music that can inspire people and bring hope to the world,” Kat Wilson said.