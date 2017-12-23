× Pole fire leaves hundreds without power in Woods Cross

WOODS CROSS, Utah — Hundreds of homes are without power and a road was briefly closed Saturday due to a power pole fire in Woods Cross.

Woods Cross Police first reported the outage just after 3 p.m. and later stated the power outage was caused by a bird crashing into a power pole.

However, Rocky Mountain Power later stated a power pole caught fire after the insulators became contaminated with dust and that a bird was not actually involved.

RMP said 507 customers are without power, which includes both homes and businesses. As of just before 5 p.m. Saturday they expected service to be restored by about 10:30 p.m.

RMP said crews are currently working to replace the power pole.

1500 South was briefly closed but has since reopened.