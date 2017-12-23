Pillows for Prisoners project helps female inmates in Salt Lake County Jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Pillows for Prisoners project aims to provide some extra comfort for female inmates in the Salt Lake County jail this holiday season, and so far they've collected hundreds of donations.

The project was inspired by a relative who was incarcerated for drug and alcohol charges stemming from being drugged and sexually assaulted in college, according to the group, and the founders say one of the first things their loved one asked for while incarcerated was a pillow.

The group says women facing sexual assault and domestic violence issues make up a large piece of the female inmate population.

See the video above for more about Pillows for Prisoners, or click here to visit their website and YouCaring page.