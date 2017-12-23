× Elderly woman reported missing in Ogden found dead lying in snow

OGDEN, Utah — An elderly woman reported missing in Ogden Friday was found deceased Saturday morning.

According to the Ogden Police Department, 79-year-old Verna Marriott was found lying in the snow deceased alongside a residence in the 700 block of 28th Street.

Officers responded to the report of the woman and confirmed Marriott was deceased, though the time of death is unknown at this time. Police did not offer any specific details regarding the cause and manner of her death.

The low temperature for Saturday morning in Ogden was about 12 degrees.

“Throughout the night and into the morning hours, several squads of Officers and multiple volunteers continued to search on foot for Verna without success,” Ogden Police stated. “We would like to thank the multitude of Volunteers and Officers for their dedication and effort in working through the night in an attempt to locate Verna. We would also like to thank the community for their efforts in the form of tips and assistance working alongside Police in an effort to locate Verna. Our sincere condolences go out to [Verna’s] family during this difficult time.”

Marriott was reported missing Friday after she left her home near 400 29th Street in the early morning hours. Police stated the woman suffers from dementia and has wandered from her home in the past.

