Tips for parenting socially awkward children

Parenting comes with no instruction book or how-to pamphlet, so there's nothing wrong with not knowing how to handle every situation parenting may throw your way.

Somethings are out of your control and have no quick 'fix', just like if your children are struggling socially.

Therapist Jessie Sheperd has some tips to help parents better parent their socially awkward children and help them out with their struggles.

Discuss

Discuss the awkwardness. Be open, honest and helpful.

Game Plan

Don't over critique in order to maintain the relationship Create 4 positives for every 1 negative to maintain relationships Have them determine their goal Go through the 'protocol' in detail



Set Up

Start small and work your way up

Set up positive social interactions on a regular basis with positive kids

Get them into activities where there is a common goal (i.e., sports, art classes, yoga, martial arts, service projects, etc.)

Goal

Build their confidence and reduce anxiety

Bug-Out Plan

Create a 'bug out' plan

Always have a plan to get out quickly Both you and them need to have the security of knowing you can leave at any point

#1 rule of the bug out plan: If anyone wants to enable the bug out plan, there is no guilt, anger or questioning. The goal changes to leaving in a clam, but quick manner



Recon and Regroup

Discuss again: Challenges, what supports would be helpful/were helpful, emotions, body reactions, modifications and why the bug out plan was initiated or not

Start the process over again

Keep in Mind