Ingredients:

1 Cup Butter

1/3 Cup Powder Sugar

1 ¾ Cups AP Flour

1 Tbsp Vanilla (food color optional)

Candied Cherries

Beat butter and sugar until creamy add vanilla. Sift dry ingredient into the bowl and mix with a wooden spoon to form a soft dough.

Put dough in a piping bag fitted with a star tip.

Pipe shells into oiled sheets and place half a cherry on each one.

Bake in a preheated oven at 350 for 8 to 10 minutes.

