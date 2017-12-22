Recipe: Turkey Roulade and Homemade Dinner Rolls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nothing says "Christmas Dinner" like an old-fashion Turkey Roulade and Homemade Dinner Rolls! Bill & Toni Thayn show us how to make both of these delicious classics! Check out the recipes below!

Turkey Roulade

Ingredients:

Turkey-8-10 lb, deboned

Brine: 1 gallon water 1/3 cup salt Fresh or dried herbs as desired

Stuffing: 1-2 boxes instant stuffing mix 1/1 1/2 cup chicken broth Carrots, diced Celery, diced Onion, diced Olive oil Salt Pepper



-Place the de-boned turkey in brine and place in refrigerator for 4-6 hours. Remove but do not rinse. Set aside.

-Saute carrots, celery, and onion in olive oil until softened. Add stuffing mix and water. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

-Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Lay the turkey flat and season as desired with salt and pepper. Spread the stuffing mix evenly over the surface and roll up. Cover with turkey skin. Tie the roll with kitchen twine (a total of 4-8 ties evenly spaced).

-Sprinkle with salt, pepper, and paprika. Roast for 1 hour-1 hour 45 minutes or until the center reaches 155 degrees.

Dinner Rolls

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup warm water

2 Tb oil

1 Tb sugar

2 1/4 tsp yeast

3 cup flour

1 1/2 tsp salt

-Whisk together water, oil, sugar, and yeast until the yeast dissolves. Add flour and salt and mix until well combined. Knead until smooth and dough comes away from sides of the bowl. Knead into a smooth ball. Transfer to a lightly greased bowl and cover. Let rise until doubled (about 1 hour). Punch down and divide into equal size pieces. Form each piece into a smooth ball and place into a parchment lined 12 inch cast iron skillet. Cover and let rise until doubled.

-Bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until rolls are golden.