Man found dead after fire at Taylorsville home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah - Authorities are investigating what sparked a fire at a Taylorsville home that killed a man.

Firefighters said a witness called 911 at about 2 a.m. about a house on fire near 3400 W. Valley Heights Dr.

Emergency crews arrived to find smoke and flames and had the fire knocked down in about 20 minutes.

Firefighters pulled the body of a man from the home and are investigating if the circumstances are suspicious.

They said it appears he was on his way out of the home but didn't make it.

Neighbors told investigators about four people live in the home; only one was home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews said a dog and cat died in the fire as well.

The identity of the man who died has not been released.