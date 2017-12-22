Jazz Dancers help grant wish for young Utahn battling rare liver disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Jazz Dancers helped a young Utahn battling health problems fulfill a lifelong dream.

Isabel Guzman is 11, and earlier this year she underwent a liver transplant amid her struggle with nodular regenerative hyperplasia, which is a rare liver disease.

Isabel got to watch the Jazz Dancers perform at halftime of Thursday's game, and she was brought to the center of the court for some special recognition. She also spent the day practicing her dance moves with the pros.

It was a wonderful day, and that's only part of the surprise. She is also going to be taking a trip to Hawaii.

"It made me cry; I love it, I'm happy I get to go to Hawaii," Isabel said.

See the video above for more on Isabel's story, and click here if you'd like to donate to help her and her family with medical costs.