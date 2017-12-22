Hearts 4 Paws: Cashew the Chihuahua

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Cashew the Chihuahua.

Cashew is a year and a half and would love to have a home for Christmas.

He came out of a shelter pretty terrified and is a little timid, but is good with dogs, both big and small, and even cats.

He is housebroken and kennel trained, as well as neutered, microchipped, and current on all his vaccinations.

He would love to find a home with another playful dog.

If you're interested in adopting from or donating to Hearts 4 Paws, you can get more information at www.hearts4paws.org