Murray vandalism suspect attacks Unified officer, sending him to hospital

MURRAY, Utah - A Unified Police officer is recovering after a vandalism suspect attacked him in Murray, sending him to the hospital.

Police have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Ousseynou Niang.

Authorities were called about a person trying to break out a window at the Murray Smoke Shop near 909 E. 4500 S. at about noon Thursday.

An officer arrived and confronted the suspect, Niang, when he attacked the officer.

Police said the officer tried using a Taser to subdue Niang but it was not effective.

Niang continued to attack the officer, punching him and taking him to the ground during the struggle.

The store employees were able to pull Niang off the officer, tackling and holding him until other officers arrived.

Unified Police said the officer has been treated for minor head injuries and released from the hospital.

Police arrested Niang for aggravated assault of an officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief (property damage).