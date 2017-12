Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on camera taking a package from a Sandy home.

Police said the suspect allegedly stole a package from the porch of a home on the 11100 block of O'Henry Rd. on Dec. 14.

The Sandy Police Dept. said it would like to hear from anyone who might have information at (801) 799-3000.