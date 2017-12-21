Recipe: Apricot and Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Still looking for that perfect Christmas morning breakfast? Well, Chef Evan Francois of Harmon's shows how to make Apricot and Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast, a perfect Christmas morning breakfast dish! Check out the recipe below!

Apricot and Cream Cheese Stuffed French Toast

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

8 slices Harmons White Chocolate Pecan Bread

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1 cup Apricots, sliced

4 each eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoons butter, melted

-In a bowl, combine the cream cheese and powdered sugar.

-In a separate bowl mix the eggs, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon.

-Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over 4 slices of the bread and place the apricots on top. Add another slice of bread on top.

-Heat the pan over medium heat and spread butter on the pan. Dip the sandwiches into the egg batter and then place in the pan and cook until brown on both sides.

-Serve with maple syrup.