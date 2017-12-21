Man arrested after leading police on chase, ramming officer’s car in Salt Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY - A man is in custody after ramming an officer's car and leading police on a chase from Taylorsville to Salt Lake City.

Unified Police said an officer spotted a "suspicious vehicle" at about 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in Taylorsville.

When the officer tried to talk to the driver of the car, he sped off and the pursuit began.

Authorities tried to stop the car with spike strips but the car kept driving on flat tires.

"The driver of that vehicle chose to back up and ram our officer that [sic] was behind him with his lights and sirens on," Unified Police Lt. Ken Malone said. "At that point, we started a short pursuit that ended right here when the driver gave up."

The chase ended near 600 W. 200 S. in Salt Lake City at about 2 a.m.

The driver may face several charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated assault on a police officer.