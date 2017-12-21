Celebrate Service: Candy Cane Corner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Imagine what it is like to never have the opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts for your family, significant other or even yourself.

Sadly, that is the reality for over many people, families, and children here in Utah.

Fortunately, throughout the year, members of the community donated thousands of items that were used to open up the sort of pop-up holiday store known as Candy Cane Corner.

Candy Cane Corner serves the clients of the YWCA, the Road Home and the Volunteers of America Utah. This pop-up store is set up so that these clients are able to come with their case managers and shop for new gift items for the holidays for their families and loved ones.

Through volunteers and the Utah Professional Organizers, a random donated space is transformed into a festive shopping center stocked with items for everyone from babies to adults.

Last year, Candy Cane Corner served over 3,000 people, comprising of 768 families and around 1,900 children. People who wouldn't normally have the opportunity to go shop at a store now have the ability to go to a sort of shop and be able to actually pick out items that they would like to buy for the ones they love.

Candy Cane Corner is open from December 1 and runs through December 23. It is open every single day from 12 pm to 7 pm on the weekdays and 12 pm to 5 pm on the weekends.

Even though Christmas is almost here, Candy Cane Corner is still looking for some items to restock their shop. If you're interested in donating items or volunteering for Candy Cane Corner, visit http://www.candycanecorner