× Weather to turn frightful, making evening commute less than delightful

SALT LAKE CITY – Don’t be fooled by the recent warm temperatures, the weather outside is about to turn frightful and staying at home would be delightful.

But if you are hitting the road over this long and possibly snowy holiday weekend, the experts have some tips and reminders to help you and your family stay safe.

Dashcam video from a Utah Highway Patrol cruiser shows what happened with a trooper stopped to untangle a weather-related crash.

A semi barreled through the scene and slid into the median, nearly hitting another trooper before he jumped out of the way.

Experts said they realize people may have forgotten winter officially arrives this week, after Utah’s very warm fall.

Right on cue, most of the state will be experiencing a winter storm.

So safety officials said this is a perfect time to remind everyone about paying close attention to the wintertime rules of the road.

Between the troopers and the snowplow drivers, public safety officials are prepared and will be doing everything they can to help keep us safe.

They’re just asking for a little help on our part, to avoid preventable incidents.

Additional UHP cruisers will be out on the roads starting Friday.

Troopers will be pulling more than 100 additional shifts through Christmas Day.

UHP said when troopers aren’t responding to crashes, they’ll be looking for drowsy, distracted, aggressive and impaired drivers.

They want to make sure everyone safely arrives where they are going.