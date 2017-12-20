× Officer-involved shooting forces I-15 closure in Provo

PROVO, Utah — An officer-involved shooting incident has forced officials to close all lanes of northbound I-15 in Provo Wednesday night.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports the incident occurred near mile post 266, north of Center St. in Provo.

A spokesman for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident was an officer-involved shooting, but other details were not immediately available.

At 7:28 p.m., UDOT tweeted I-15 remains closed at mile post 269 (University Parkway / Orem) and they advise drivers to use an alternate route.

