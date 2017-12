× Mistrial declared in case against Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy

A federal judge has declared a mistrial in the case of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy.

Bundy is accused of leading a 2014 armed standoff against federal agents over a cattle grazing dispute.

The judge said prosecutors failed to properly turn over evidence to the defense.

The judge has dismissed the jury.

A new trial date is scheduled for some time in 2018.