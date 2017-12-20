Don’t miss ZooLights! at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Take the entire family to experience the holiday light display at Utah's Hogle Zoo. ZooLights! has over 200 lighted animal and holiday-themed displays. Enjoy dinner in the Beastro, warm up with a cup of hot chocolate or check out our vast array of tasty treats! Pick up a set of hologram glasses to walk along lit pathways and through the popular 135-foot lighted tunnel – it’s a crowd favorite! Take a ride on the Conservation Carousel and then stop in to see Santa Claus at the Macy’s Santa Station. And while there, visit with two of Santa’s reindeer. Go here for tickets!