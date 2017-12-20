Take the entire family to experience the holiday light display at Utah's Hogle Zoo. ZooLights! has over 200 lighted animal and holiday-themed displays. Enjoy dinner in the Beastro, warm up with a cup of hot chocolate or check out our vast array of tasty treats! Pick up a set of hologram glasses to walk along lit pathways and through the popular 135-foot lighted tunnel – it’s a crowd favorite! Take a ride on the Conservation Carousel and then stop in to see Santa Claus at the Macy’s Santa Station. And while there, visit with two of Santa’s reindeer. Go here for tickets!
Don’t miss ZooLights! at Utah’s Hogle Zoo
-
The ultimate family-fun night at ZooLights!
-
“FOX 13 Viewer Appreciation Nights” at Utah’s Hogle Zoo!
-
Congrats to the winner of the Hogle Zoo “ZooLights!” Contest!
-
Congrats to the winners of the “ZooLights!” Holiday Photo Contest!
-
New polar bears meet each other at Hogle Zoo, goes “perfectly” according to keepers
-
-
Adorable: Polar bears Hope and Nora play for the first time at Utah’s Hogle Zoo
-
Hogle Zoo announces new president
-
The legend of Utah’s liger
-
Have Some Non-Spooky Halloween Fun at the Hogle Zoo Boolights
-
Show us your holiday lights for a chance to win Hogle Zoo tickets!
-
-
Hogle Zoo’s baby giraffe Willow is leaving Utah for new adventure in Florida
-
Hogle Zoo releases a few photographs of its new Polar Bear, ‘Nora’
-
Families gather to watch animals chomp, and stomp