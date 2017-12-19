× Salt Lake City launches new online tool for business development

SALT LAKE CITY – In an effort to help new businesses and construction projects, Salt Lake City launched a new online tool, to make zoning and permit issuing more user friendly.

OpenCounter acts as a guide by clearly outlining Salt Lake City’s requirements for starting a business. Customers can check and see where different use permits are allowed, and can see the fees and paperwork required for projects.

Since the launch of OpenCounter, Salt Lake City stated that the site has had 900 building projects researched. Customers used to have to travel to the City and County Building to get certain information, but today they can do most everything online.

“Salt Lake City’s Open Counter makes it easier than ever for our businesses and entrepreneurs to receive the resources, support, and customer service they deserve” said Mayor Jackie Biskupski. “Ensuring City residents have the tools they need to thrive is fundamental in helping our City recruit and retain businesses, and improve the quality of life for all residents.”