My Heart Challenge participant rappels 13 floors for a good cause

The following is sponsored by Intermountain Medical Center Heart Institute.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Nora Trinidad-Scholle is one of the 13 participants in the 2017 My Heart Challenge: Non-Profit Edition.

This year, representatives for some local non-profit organizations are working to improve their heart health and inspiring others to do the same.

Trinidad-Scholle represents YWCA Utah in the challenge. Along with her fellow participants, Trinidad-Scholle has made changes to her diet and exercise habits for a healthier heart.

As FOX 13's Dave Nemeth reports, Trinidad-Scholle took on another challenge to raise awareness for domestic violence abuse: rappelling down a 13-story building in Salt Lake City.