× Jon M. Huntsman to step down, become chairman emeritus

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Huntsman Corporation announced that Peter Huntsman has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. Jon M. Huntsman will be stepping down as Executive Chairman at the end of December, and the role will be eliminated.

Jon M. Huntsman had been serving as Executive Chairman of the company he founded for 48 years.

“I am honored to be taking on this responsibility at a time when the Company has never been stronger and had more opportunities before it. This will be a smooth transition as our founder, my father, will continue in a valuable capacity as a Board member, maintaining vital relations with customers, suppliers, and policy makers as well as sharing his total 56 years of industry experience,” said Peter Huntsman.

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals. It operates in over 30 countries, and employs approximately 10,000 individuals.

“It’s a high honor to turn the chairmanship role over to Peter Huntsman, who I consider to be one of the world’s outstanding CEO’s. Huntsman Corporation will continue to experience its sound growth and strong financial controls under Peter’s experienced oversight. It has been both a great challenge and a special privilege to be chairman for almost half a century,” said Jon Huntsman Sr.