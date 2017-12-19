× Heber City Police seize multiple illegal gambling machines from businesses

HEBER CITY, Utah – Police served two search warrants in Heber City Monday, in connection to an undercover gambling operation.

According to a statement made by police, three illegal slot machines and cash were seized from Armandos Mercado. In addition, two illegal slot machines were seized from Betos, a Mexican restaurant.

Police said that multiple arrests were still pending in this case. It was unknown how much cash was seized as a result of the investigation.