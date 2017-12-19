× Police seek missing man last heard from on Oct. 13

EMERY COUNTY, Utah – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man, who last had contact with family members in mid October.

According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Reynaldo Andico of California went missing in the Justesen Flats area of the San Rafael Desert. Police said Andico’s vehicle was first seen by hunters in mid October. Andico had told his family in California that he was “in the mountains of Utah” on Oct. 13.

On Dec. 13, the Bureau of Land Management notified the Emery County Sheriff’s Office that a caller had reported an abandoned vehicle in the area. When personnel responded, they found Andico’s personal belongings, as well as food for his three small dogs.

When notified that his vehicle was found, Andico’s family told police he had no outdoor or wilderness experience.

An organized search for Andico was set for Saturday, Dec. 23. Police are asking anyone with information that could narrow down the search area to contact them.