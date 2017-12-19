× Tremonton police seek woman who fled from officers, helped steal police car

TREMONTON, Utah – Police are seeking a suspect in a police chase, that resulted in a police vehicle being stolen.

According to a press release made by the Tremonton Police Department, on Dec. 19, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding. The vehicle was occupied by four subjects. The suspected vehicle allegedly fled from the officer, and a pursuit ensued.

Police stated that the driver of the vehicle got out and fled, and was apprehended. The driver was identified as Ashley Quintana, 28. Before backup was able to arrive on scene, other occupants of the vehicle drove away.

A short time later, police said the vehicle was located by a Box Elder County Deputy in front of Bear River High School. The vehicle was found to be occupied by Caresa Chacon, 34. She was taken into custody.

According to police, both Chacon and Quintana were handcuffed behind their back, and put into a patrol vehicle.

A Tremonton Police Officer began searching the suspect vehicle. During the inventory, police said the officer noticed his patrol car began to move. When he returned to the vehicle, he found that Chacon had crawled into the drivers seat, and gotten the vehicle into gear. She was still handcuffed with her hands behind her back, police said.

According to police, “The Officer attempted to stop the suspect, but she was able to drive away from the scene.”

A few minutes later, the patrol vehicle was located in the area of 300 N Main in Garland. Both female suspect’s had fled on foot. Chacon was located, and taken into custody by police.

The release stated:

“Ashley Quintana is still at large, she is described as a 28 year old Hispanic female, 5’1”, 145 lbs, brown eyes, brown hair. Officers are working to identify the other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tremonton Police Department at (435) 734-3800.”