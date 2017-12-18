Spicy Buffalo Style Meatballs

1 pound Ground Beef
1/2 cup soft bread crumbs
1 large egg, slightly beaten
2 tablespoons chopped onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 to 3 tablespoons hot pepper sauce
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 tablespoon honey
Blue cheese dressing
Celery sticks
Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, egg, onion, garlic, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.
Shape beef mixture into 32 1-inch meatballs; place on rack in broiler pan. Bake in 350°F oven 18 to 20 minutes.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Meanwhile, combine hot pepper sauce, butter and honey in large bowl; mix well. Stir meatballs into sauce mixture, stirring to coat well.
Serve meatballs with dressing and celery.
Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com