Spicy Buffalo Style Meatballs

1 pound Ground Beef

1/2 cup soft bread crumbs

1 large egg, slightly beaten

2 tablespoons chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 to 3 tablespoons hot pepper sauce

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon honey

Blue cheese dressing

Celery sticks

Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, egg, onion, garlic, salt and pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.

Shape beef mixture into 32 1-inch meatballs; place on rack in broiler pan. Bake in 350°F oven 18 to 20 minutes.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine hot pepper sauce, butter and honey in large bowl; mix well. Stir meatballs into sauce mixture, stirring to coat well.

Serve meatballs with dressing and celery.

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com