Spanish Fork Police seek vehicle burglary suspect
SPANISH FORK, Utah – Police are seeking a suspect in vehicle burglaries that occurred in the southeast part of Spanish Fork.
According to a Facebook post made by police, a video of the suspect was collected by a resident’s security camera.
The video shows the suspect approach two cars around 2:28 a.m. The suspect appears to try the door handles of both cars, before the video recording cuts off.
The video can be seen below:
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Phil Nielsen with the Spanish Fork Police Department at 801-804-4700.
Police reminded the public to make sure to lock vehicles, and take valuables out of cars, especially at night.