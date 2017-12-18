× Police warning residents not to challenge snowplows with shovels

LOWELL, Mich. – While Utah is experiencing snow woes, Michigan is too, but of a far different variety.

The local police department is reminding residents it’s a bad idea to take on snowplows with a shovel.

It is frustrating to have to shovel your driveway multiple times after snowplows come through, but as WXMI reports, don’t challenge the plows with only a shovel in your arsenal. You. Will. Lose.

Don’t be “that guy.”