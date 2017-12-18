× Large building closed due to flooding in downtown Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY – 222 Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City was reportedly closed Monday, following what the building’s management called, “damage caused by a break in the fire sprinkler main.”

Further information on the incident, or why the damage occurred was not available.

According to a statement sent to clients who lease space in the building, management was expecting 222 Main to be closed anywhere from 30 to 60 days.

Building management was not directly available for comment at the time of this report.

222 Main Street is a 22 story office building, with 12 leasing partners that rent out space. It was built in 2009, and is 426,657 square feet. It is located in the heart of Salt Lake City, near the Gallivan Center.

In a statement made to building occupants, Regus, a company that, “provides a global workplace,” stated:

“Regus recognizes the significant impact this has on your business, and we will keep you posted as to the status of your current building location re-open date.”