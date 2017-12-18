Dr. Doug Burgett tells us when to call the doctor when dealing with a variety of ailments.
Feeling sick? When should you call the doctor?
-
Tips to ease the burden of healthcare costs
-
Family warns others after woman dies following liposuction procedure
-
Cancer survivor scales Mount Kilimanjaro with doctor who saved his life
-
New mom becomes quadruple amputee days after giving birth, blames hospital
-
Parents sought after 16-year-old found weighing 54 pounds, unable to talk
-
-
Dog with rare condition eats every meal in special highchair
-
Utah flu season off to a slow start
-
Utah aunt and nephew celebrate ‘liver-versary’ each year after life-saving donation
-
Girl has blunt message for insurance company after brain surgery request denied
-
Man’s suspected lung tumor turns out to be toy he inhaled 40 years ago
-
-
One Good Choice: Save Time and Money on Your Healthcare
-
Doctor discusses impact of Utah inversions on your health
-
Police say Utah man arrested for object rape posed as doctor on Craigslist