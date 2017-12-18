× Davis County inmates celebrate the holiday season with performance

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah – Inmates at the Davis County Jail showed their holiday spirit, by singing Christmas carols in their pod.

Inmates performed a holiday skit, as a part of the correction facility’s addiction services program. The jail stated that the carols are not just for fun; they are an exercise to help overcome the obstacles that come with addiction.

Inmates at the facility cite hope, even while being incarcerated for the holidays. They expressed a want to overcome addiction, and become more functioning members of society.

A clip of the inmates singing can be seen in the video below: