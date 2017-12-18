Celebrity hair stylist dishes on 3 easy hairstyles for the holidays

Posted 2:44 pm, December 18, 2017, by , Updated at 03:03PM, December 18, 2017

Joseph Maine is a celebrity hair stylist who has clients like Kate McKinnon, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry. He shows us three easy to create looks perfect for the holidays. You can follow Joseph on Instagram @josephmaine and get more on Color Wow @colorwowhair.