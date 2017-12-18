Celebrity hair stylist dishes on 3 easy hairstyles for the holidays

Joseph Maine is a celebrity hair stylist who has clients like Kate McKinnon, Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry. He shows us three easy to create looks perfect for the holidays. You can follow Joseph on Instagram @josephmaine and get more on Color Wow @colorwowhair.
