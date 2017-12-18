5 new Christmas Eve traditions your family should try

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brittany Fenton from Salt Sky blog shares her ideas for a memorable Christmas Eve.

5 Christmas Eve activities and traditions to start with your family.

1. Family sleepover: Everyone set up a sleepover in mom and dads room with twinkle lights, teepee, pillows and blankets. A fun way to spend Christmas Eve together, read stories and keep kids all in the same place 😉

2. Gingerbread cookie making: We found some awesome cookie cutters at Sur La Table that are cut out so the cookies hang on the side of your mug. Make Santa a gingerbread cookie and hot chocolate to leave out Christmas eve. Fun new way of leaving out christmas cookies. Then deliver cookies to some neighbors that might be alone on Christmas Eve.

3. Snowflake decorating: Watch the movie Elf as a family while you cut our paper snowflakes. Then string them all over the family room to get the house ready for Santa's arrival just like Buddy the Elf did!

4. Doorway Barricade: Decorate the outside of your kids doors with crepe paper after they fall asleep. They'll have to break through the paper to and make their way to the tree. Slow the kids down christmas morning by doing a countdown, 3, 2, 1 and everyone breaks out of their room and runs to the christmas tree.

5. Service: Christmas Eve is the perfect time to go through the kids toys as a family. Pick out toys that your kids don't play with very often and ask them to donate them to the Road Home. The parents at The Road Home can go through the toys and pick things out they want to give their kids on Christmas morning. Pick out your toys that look great and another child would love to get them on Christmas morning.

Go shopping for canned food as a family and take them to the Utah Food Bank. Many families will be fed by the Utah Food Bank on Christmas and thought the coming year. Parents can also donate money at drop off for the Utah Food Bank to purchase food with. They can buy $8 worth of food for every $1 donated. Service on Christmas Eve helps keep our kids focused on the meaning of Christmas and give them a desire to serve people around them.

