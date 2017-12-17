UTA launches its Ski Bus which offers ‘almost door-to-door’ service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Transit Authority’s Ski Bus service is taking skiers from the valley floor to Utah’s world famous ski slopes.

“It’s almost door-to-door service because you are dropped off right at the ticket window,” Carl Arky, a spokesperson for UTA said.

UTA is adding more frequent bus service this winter. During peak early morning and late afternoon hours, buses run every 15 minutes.

“We have seen more riders, we understand more people want to go up and more people want to have transportation they can rely on to get to the resorts,” Arky said.

Paul Marshall with Ski Utah believes the service is a big convenience for both locals and tourists.

“We’re talking, from here they’ll be up and skiing in 30 to 35 minutes,” Marshall said.

Skiers say the Ski Bus service is convenient and safe, especially when road conditions are not the best.

“I don’t have four wheel drive on my car, so it’s really nice to just drive down here and park and hop on,” said Eric Martin, a skier from Salt Lake City. “The bus is absolutely huge. It’s got great, big tires equipped for the snow and the ice.”

A ride on the Ski Bus costs $4.50 each way, or $9.00 round trip. There is no charge to ride for anyone with a season pass to one of Utah’s resorts.

More riders mean fewer cars on the canyon roads and less air pollution – a benefit for skiers and non-skiers, alike.

“We have a ton of guests flying in to Salt Lake City,” Marshall said. “We want to give them what we are known for -- that fresh air, mountain air and the beautiful scenery that we have.”

The service runs as long as the ski resorts remain open. Riders can buy their tickets for the bus and find schedules on the UTA mobile app.