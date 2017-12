Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The 'Hope for the Holidays' telethon raised $138,256 and saved 1,382 animals, but you can still find a pet or donate to The Humane Society of Utah until midnight Sunday.

It's a great way to give shelter pets a permanent home, and just in time for the holidays.

There are several ways to find your pet, or donate money to the Humane Society of Utah.