Crash in Logan kills man, injures woman and three children

LOGAN, Utah – One man was killed and four other people injured in a crash in Logan Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. at 1400 north and 200 east.

A Chevrolet Traverse with five people on board was eastbound on 1400 north and a Mini Cooper was waiting to make a turn.

The traffic light turned yellow and the driver in the Mini Cooper started to turn, but the Traverse t-boned the smaller car in the intersection.

According to police, the 25-year-old man in the Chevrolet was killed, and a woman and three children were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. A 2-year-old child was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

The driver in the Mini Cooper did not suffer serious injuries. Names of the man killed and those injured have not been released.

The investigation is underway.