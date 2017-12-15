You’ll want to make this Do It Easy Danish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vanilla Bean Desserts & Bakery's Michelle Gilbert is showing us how to make puff pastries.

These pastries are super simple but are absolutely gorgeous, too. So you can give them as a gift and everyone will think you spend all day crafting these deliciously beautiful pastries, even though you didn't.

What's also great about these pastries is that they can be switched up really easily. Fill it with whatever filling you like-whether it be cherries and apples or LOTS of Nutella like Brittany!

Along with these pastries, Vanilla Bean Desserts & Bakery also has tons of sweetbreads, popcorn, frozen hot chocolate, pies and much more.

Check out and order online at www.getvanillabean.com