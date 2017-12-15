Police: Thieves use deception to lure Good Samaritan into robbery in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Police are looking for suspects after a Good Samaritan was robbed when he stopped to help someone he thought was in need.

Police say things began when a man saw a woman prone in the road, apparently in need of medical help.

The encounter began around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Street near 1800 South. Police say after the Good Samaritan pulled over and got out of his car to speak to the woman, another vehicle pulled up and a man got out.

That man threatened the Good Samaritan with a knife and demanded his money. After robbing the victim, the man and woman got into the male suspect's car and fled.

The female suspect is described as being about 25 years old with brown hair and decaying teeth.

The male suspect is described as a 40-year-old white male.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact police.