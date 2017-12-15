× Suspect accused of setting Millcreek man and home on fire after fight

MILLCREEK, Utah – Authorities are looking for a man accused of trying to set a man on fire after a dispute in Millcreek.

Unified Police said it started overnight with a fight between the renters and the suspects at a Millcreek duplex near 1300 E. and 4170 S.

Police said the suspects returned with gasoline, dousing the duplex and the victim and setting them ablaze.

The victim was not burned; the home suffered minor damage before firefighters put out the flames.

“The male in there has gas on them and he reeks of gas,” Unified Lt. Manfred Lassig said. “This is a real serious deal because this is a duplex. If it lights on fire, we`re talking aggravated arson, which is a first-degree felony, and it’ll be double, includes a duplex. Both sides could have been involved when you light that one side of the building on fire.”

Officers have arrested one person and are still searching for another suspect accused of starting the fire.

K-9 officers are helping in the search.

Police said the suspect is not properly dressed for freezing temperatures.

Unified Fire Authority arson investigators are taking over the case and said they will be pursuing criminal charges.