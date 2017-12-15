× Man found dead after police respond to car in river in American Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY — A man reported missing out of Pleasant Grove Thursday night was found dead in a vehicle that went into the river at the mouth of American Fork Canyon.

The deceased has been identified as Nickolas Thayne, 23 of Pleasant Grove.

Dave Ventrano, a public information officer for Lone Peak Police Department, said Thayne was working on his car Thursday afternoon and was reported missing to Pleasant Grove police around 7:30 p.m.

Around 10:30 p.m., Lone Peak Police received a call about a car in the American Fork River at the mouth of American Fork Canyon. Police responded and found Thayne deceased at the scene. It was not immediately clear if the vehicle was partially in the river or fully in the water when it was found.

The cause of death and the circumstances under which the car went into the water remain under investigation, but Ventrano said at this time they do not believe the death is a suicide.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.