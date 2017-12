× Man dies after retaining wall collapses in Sandy

SANDY, Utah –Unified Police confirm a man was killed Friday after a retaining wall collapsed.

According to UPD, 42-year-old Granite West suffered fatal injuries after the wall collapsed. Police first tweeted about the incident around 3:25 p.m.

Detectives are on scene and investigating near 2800 Ksel Drive in Sandy.

