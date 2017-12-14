Vernal Eagle Scout earns all 143 Merit badges

VERNAL, Utah – Vernal teenager, James John, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

That puts him in an elite group, but John went above and beyond the requirements to be an Eagle Scout. He earned all 143 merit badges, something only 330 young men have accomplished, according to a press release from the Utah National Parks Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

When asked which one is his favorite merit badge, John said it’s not easy to decide.

“It’s hard to choose one merit badge out of them all that is the best,” John said. “One of the merit badges that I have the best memories about is Robotics.”

