Utah internet companies, politicians react to FCC’s net neutrality vote

SALT LAKE CITY — Internet service providers are reacting to the FCC’s vote rolling back net neutrality.

Pete Ashdown, the head of local ISP X-Mission tweeted this shortly after the vote:



UTOPIA, which provides fiber service to a number of Utah communities, also reacted to the vote with disappointment:

Google Fiber, which operates in Salt Lake City and Provo, said in an email to FOX 13:

“We remain committed to the net neutrality policies that enjoy overwhelming public support, have been approved by the courts, and are working well for every part of the internet economy. We will work with other net neutrality supporters large and small to promote strong, enforceable protections. The net neutrality order doesn’t change anything at Google Fiber — we don’t put any limitations on how our customers access or use the Internet aside from our Terms of Service.”

Comcast, which has been the subject of some controversy over net neutrality, published a lengthy statement ahead of the vote.

Across the nation, many political leaders reacted to the vote. But in Utah, Governor Gary Herbert’s office called it a “federal issue” and said he had no comment. While many state attorneys general were gearing up for a lawsuit over net neutrality, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes’ office refused to comment. So far, his office has not signaled they would sue or join other states in suing over the FCC vote.