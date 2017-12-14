Understanding auto insurance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Auto insurance can often be confusing. We find that many people do not really understand what their automobile insurance policy covers, or even why they need good insurance coverage.

You should have sufficient liability coverage to protect the general public from any damage or injuries that you may cause. That`s why you buy insurance and Utah state mandates valid and current insurance as a condition to have a registered vehicle.

Because you cannot predict the severity of a future accident, you should have enough liability coverage to adequately protect you from the liability you may incur by causing a severe accident.

Craig Swapp & Associates recommend a minimum of $100K/$300K coverage, with inflation we recommend looking at even higher limits - it is usually not that more expensive.

Some people argue that they don`t need auto insurance or only need the very minimum coverage because they are 'great drivers' or they`ve 'never been in an accident'. The truth is that anyone can cause an accident and anyone can be the victim of an accident caused by someone else, especially as the weather gets colder and we see more dangerous conditions on the roads.

At Craig Swapp & Associates, they encourage everyone to review their current insurance policy. If you don`t have at least 100/300 coverage or you don`t have UM, UIM, or gap coverages, please look into expanding your insurance. You won`t regret it and it may end up protecting you and your family.

